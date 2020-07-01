BREAKINGPolice Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting In NE Baltimore
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Ocean City, Maryland, are asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects in an assault in the town that happened Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of 4th Street. Police said one victim, an adult man, transported himself to an area hospital prior to reporting the assault.

The extent of his injuries is unclear.

Police did not provide details about what may have led to the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-723-6610 or email JSmithhart@oceancitymd.gov.

