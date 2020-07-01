OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Ocean City, Maryland, are asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects in an assault in the town that happened Wednesday morning.
The incident happened around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of 4th Street. Police said one victim, an adult man, transported himself to an area hospital prior to reporting the assault.
The extent of his injuries is unclear.
On July 1 at 07:20 a.m. Ocean City officers handled an assault that took place in the 100 blk of 4th St. Images of the suspects are below. Anyone with info on these individuals is asked to contact PFC Smithhart at JSmithhart@oceancitymd.gov or at 410-723-6610. Ref CC# 2020-002903 pic.twitter.com/4sSRwA4dNN
Police did not provide details about what may have led to the assault.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-723-6610 or email JSmithhart@oceancitymd.gov.
