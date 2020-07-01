Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The last surviving ship from the attack on Pearl Harbor will no longer be known by its original name.
The former Coast Guard cutter Roger B. Taney sits in the Inner Harbor and now serves as a museum.
Taney served as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.
In 1857, he delivered the majority opinion in Dred Scott v. Sanford which said free Black people and slaves were not American citizens and could not become citizens.
The ship will now be referred to by its hull identification number.
Are the woke ‘historians’ at the Living Classrooms Foundation also ripping pages with the words USCGC Taney from the history books as well?
Sure, it appeases the handful of radicals ripping down monuments across the nation for the moment, but they won’t be satisfied until they dynamite the faces off of Mt Rushmore and implode the Washington Monument. But even then they won’t be happy… so why do any of it when it won’t solve a damned thing?
In fact, I’d bet they’d prefer that the ship had been sunk with all hands at Pearl Harbor.