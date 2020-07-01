ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. (WJZ) — A woman was kicked by a horse after she hit the wild Assateague horse with a shovel, according to a video posted on social media.

In the video, posted to the People of Ocean City Boardwalk’s Facebook page, you can see a wild horse trying to find food on a person’s beach set up.

A woman nearby with a shovel, hits the horse on the backside with a plastic shovel and horse bucks her with his back legs.

A group of onlookers tells the woman to “watch out” but it’s too late and she’s knocked to the ground. She didn’t seemed injured and got right back up.

You can hear a man say, “tell her to stay away from them.”

“Yeah, they are going to kick you,” another woman says.

U.S Park officials tell visitors to stay away from the horses. They say feeding or petting them can be detrimental for the horses.

The incident was reported to police on Sunday, according to Chesapeake Bay Magazine.

