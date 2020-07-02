DENTON, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are searching for a person they say shot another man during a fight in Denton Wednesday evening that left the victim with a life-threatening injury.
The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of High Street and 4th Street. The Denton Police Department had been called to the scene for a report of an assault, and when they arrived they found the victim lying in the middle of the intersection.
The man, James Wilmer, 30, of Denton, suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore for treatment.
Police said when officers arrived, a large group of people that had been in the area left quickly.
Police have not released any details about the suspect or suspects, but they’re asking anyone who may have information to call them at 410-819-4747.