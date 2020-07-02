BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As more Marylanders venture out and choose road trips for family vacations, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is expecting high traffic volume across the state during the July 4th holiday weekend.
MDOT SHA is urging motorists to allow for added travel time, stay alert, move over for emergency and service vehicles and also remember to wear a face covering and practice social distancing at all of your stops along the way amid the coronavirus pandemic.
MDOT SHA Administrator Tim Smith issued the following statement:
“We are seeing increased traffic on our roadways, so it is important to remind ourselves to use caution, be alert for pedestrians and bicyclists, and obey speed limits to ensure we all safely arrive at our destinations. In addition to traveling safely, continue to make those wise decisions by wearing facial coverings, practicing social distancing, washing hands frequently and avoiding large gatherings.”
MDOT SHA crews will suspend non-emergency lane and shoulder closures in high-volume regions across the state from Thursday, July 2, until Monday, July 6.
MDOT SHA will also deploy its Coordinated Highways Accident Response Team, or CHART, units at key locations to assist motorists and keep lanes open.
Motorists are also encouraged to “Leave Early and Stay Late” when traveling to the Eastern Shore and travel off-peak to reduce congestion.
When returning from the Eastern Shore, MDOT SHA urges drivers to stay on US 50, which is designed for large traffic volumes.
MDOT SHA also advises that a quick inspection can help reduce the likelihood of a disabled vehicle and help keep lanes incident-free.