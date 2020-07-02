BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is one of the top states when it comes to vaccinating children for the flu, a study from insurance comparison website QuoteWizard found.
The study found 68 percent of Maryland children got vaccinated for the flu, which the site found was helped along by the state’s low uninsured rate.
States with some of the lowest rates on uninsured residents like Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut also had the highest vaccination rates, while states like Wyoming, Florida and Utah that have double-digit rates of uninsured residents saw the lowest rates of vaccinations, the study found.
QuoteWizard’s study also found recent decreases in flu shots and vaccinations may be caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
