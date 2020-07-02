BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The July 4th holiday weekend means more boaters on the water, which can also bring an increase in boating incidents and fatalities.
From July 3-5, the Maryland Natural Resources Police will partner with the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators and the U.S. Coast Guard in the Operation Dry Water campaign of awareness and enforcement to reduce boating under the influence.
During Operation Dry Water, Maryland boaters will notice an overall increase in police patrols on the water and at recreational boating checkpoints.
The combined efforts of the participating law enforcement agencies will result in the removal of impaired operators from waterways.
In Maryland, it is illegal to operate a vessel with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher, same as the law for operating a motor vehicle.
NRP reminds all boat operators to boat safe — always wear a life jacket — and boat sober — designate a captain and crew member to focus on operating the boat and making sure that everyone is safe.