GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A 66-year-old Glen Burnie man was charged with 14 counts of possessing child pornography and seven counts of distributing child pornography after a months-long investigation.
Steven Wayne Moreland was arrested Tuesday, July 2 at his home in the 800 block of Glen Mar Circle.
The Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit began the investigation on Dec. 31, 2019 after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported that a user was uploading child porn.
As a result county police began an investigation, issuing and executing several court orders, then identifying a suspect. On March 11, 2020, detectives searched Moreland’s home and interviewed him. They took several digital devices from the home so that they could be analyzed.
Child porn was recovered as evidence and Moreland was arrested and charged.
The Anne Arundel County Police is urging anyone with information on this incident or the suspect to contact the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733. One can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.