CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Total Cases Nears 69K, Hospitalizations Down Slightly
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore City Police, Baltimore News, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a deadly shooting in northwest Baltimore Friday night.

Police were called to the 5200 block of Cordelia Avenue around 7:40 p.m. for a report of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the upper torso.

Baltimore City medics responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are on the scene attempting to identify a suspect and determine a motive.

Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Comments

Leave a Reply