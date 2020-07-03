Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a deadly shooting in northwest Baltimore Friday night.
Police were called to the 5200 block of Cordelia Avenue around 7:40 p.m. for a report of gunfire.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the upper torso.
Baltimore City medics responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives are on the scene attempting to identify a suspect and determine a motive.
Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.