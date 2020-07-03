Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marvin Brown, a member of the music group The Softones that got its start in Baltimore, has died. He was 66.
Brown’s son told WJZ he died Friday morning at MedStar Harbor Hospital in Baltimore. He did not say what caused his father’s death.
The group, which first formed in the late 1960s, went on to release multiple hits that garnered national and international attention, including “My Dream,” “I’m Gonna Prove It” and “That Old Black Magic.”
Another Softones member, Byron Summerville, died in 2012 at age 60, according to an online obituary.