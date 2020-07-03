Comments
RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A vehicle crashed into a home in Randallstown Friday, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.
The crash happened around 12:52 p.m. in the 3700 block of Valley Hill Drive.
#bcofd MVC INTO BLD//3700blk Valley Hill Dr. #Randallstown reports of Single vehicle into home. Severity of damage and Injuries unknown at this time D/T 12:52^NT
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) July 3, 2020
The fire department did not know if anyone was injured or the extent of the damage.
This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.