WASHINGTON D.C. (WJZ) — The United States Air Force Band teamed up with country singer Lee Greenwood and the country group Home Free to create a new rendition of Greenwood’s own “God Bless the U.S.A.”
The video was produced remotely and released on June 30th. Officials said it was The United States Air Force Band’s first collaborative release and attracted millions of views.
Performers recorded from across the country including Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Nashville and Washington D.C.
“How wonderful to sing with Home Free – such artistic singers,” said Greenwood in a statement. “I’ve never before enjoyed such freedom to be able to sing ‘God Bless the U.S.A.’ – like you’ve never heard it. Thank you as well for the fantastic singers from the United States Air Force. They can really sing! Happy Independence Day, America.”
The United States Air Force Band is stationed at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling In Washington D.C.
You can find the performance on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.