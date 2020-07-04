Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra announced Saturday the release of a celebratory July 4th video featuring Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture.
With submissions from around the State of Maryland, the video includes children popping bags and balloons in place of Tchaikovsky’s famous cannons throughout the piece.
The video also incorporates church bells from churches throughout Baltimore County.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the BSO had to cancel its traditional Star-Spangled Spectacular performance at Oregon Ridge Park.
The BSO said that it wanted to make this video as a salute to the residents of Baltimore County and all of its audience members.