ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A team of artists and volunteers spent the weekend painting a mural of Breonna Taylor and Black Lives Matter across two basketball courts in Annapolis.

Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by police more than 600 miles from Maryland, in Louisville, Kentucky. But she will be memorialized in Annapolis with a mural that you’ll be able to see from outer space.

It’s a mural of monumental proportion.

“I feel like it’s time to stand as a community. And if we can do it through art, why not?” said volunteer Samantha Padilla.

“And this is our way of just speaking volumes and using our platform to ask for justice,” said volunteer Deonte Ward.

“Public art is a tool to express community and social change,” said Channel Compton.

The artwork was made possible by organizations like Future History Now, the Banneker-Douglass Museum and the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture.

“With this mural, we hope to involve the youth in this pivotal moment in history in a very peaceful and active way,” Jeff Huntington, of Future History Now, said.

The mural was deigned by Huntington in a way that a team of volunteers, regardless of their background, could work on it.

“We’re putting many small abstract pieces together to create one larger, realistic piece,” Huntington said.

The end result will be a 7,000 square foot mural; a piece of art so big, they’ll say you’ll be able to see it from space.

“Community members from Annapolis to Kentucky, to Germany to South Africa, we all want an end to systemic racism and police brutality,” Compton said.

Artists and volunteers will work on the mural throughout the July 4th weekend and hope to have it finished by Sunday.