BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people were shot, two Saturday night and one overnight Sunday morning in Baltimore, police say.
Officers were called to a hospital at around 10:18 p.m. on July 4 for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. When officers arrived they found a 21-year-old man was being treated for gunshot wounds to his body.
Shortly after, officers were called to a different hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. When they arrived they found a 20-year-old man being treated for a gunshot wound to his arm.
Police believe both men were in the 3300 block of Reisterstown Road when they were shot. Detectives in the Northwest District are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-Lockup.
Overnight, at around 3:32 a.m., officers were called to the 1600 block of Joplin Street for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 28-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body.
He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Detectives from the Southeast District are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Four women were injured in a quadruple shooting overnight into Saturday in southwest Baltimore, city police said. A woman was killed and a man was injured Saturday overnight as well.