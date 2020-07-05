ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Coronavirus hospitalizations remain flat Sunday, as cases rise to more than 69,600, according to new number released.
The Maryland Health Department reports a total of 69,632 positive COVID-19 cases over the span the pandemic.
The state’s positivity rate is at 4,70%, which is down from 4.87% Saturday.
There are 409 hospitalized Sunday, down one patient from Saturday. But ICU cases went up by one patient as well to 144.
The state also reported a total of at least 3,118 people died from the virus.
UPDATE: The @MDHealthDept is now reporting 69,632 confirmed cases of #COVIDー19 in Maryland. The state has conducted a total of 713,526 tests.
The statewide positivity rate is now 4.70%.
Number of persons tested negative: 510,330
Number of confirmed deaths: 3,118 pic.twitter.com/9OzUrCZAMD
— Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) July 5, 2020
Of the 713,526 tests administered across the state, 510,330 were negative. Also of the 11,034 ever hospitalized, 5,025 have been released from isolation.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|208
|(17)
|Anne Arundel
|5,239
|(201)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|7,857
|(334)
|10*
|Baltimore County
|8,234
|(459)
|21*
|Calvert
|419
|(26)
|1*
|Caroline
|322
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,156
|(112)
|2*
|Cecil
|490
|(28)
|1*
|Charles
|1,430
|(85)
|2*
|Dorchester
|192
|(5)
|Frederick
|2,546
|(113)
|7*
|Garrett
|13
|Harford
|1,176
|(60)
|3*
|Howard
|2,637
|(85)
|6*
|Kent
|200
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|15,082
|(710)
|38*
|Prince George’s
|18,940
|(665)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|240
|(19)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|652
|(51)
|Somerset
|87
|(3)
|Talbot
|147
|(4)
|Washington
|695
|(29)
|Wicomico
|1,087
|(41)
|Worcester
|292
|(16)
|1*
|Data not available
|(23)
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|2,113
|10-19
|3,637
|(1)
|20-29
|10,349
|(17)
|1*
|30-39
|12,969
|(42)
|5*
|40-49
|12,240
|(98)
|3*
|50-59
|10,864
|(242)
|13*
|60-69
|7,745
|(504)
|12*
|70-79
|4,893
|(758)
|18*
|80+
|4,531
|(1,428)
|73*
|Data not available
|(21)
|Female
|35,925
|(1,525)
|65*
|Male
|33,416
|(1,586)
|60*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|19,874
|(1,258)
|46*
|Asian (NH)
|1,333
|(121)
|6*
|White (NH)
|13,709
|(1,324)
|65*
|Hispanic
|18,524
|(346)
|8*
|Other (NH)
|3,392
|(35)
|Data not available
|12,509
|(27)