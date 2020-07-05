CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Flat; Total Cases Top 69.6k
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Coronavirus hospitalizations remain flat Sunday, as cases rise to more than 69,600, according to new number released.

The Maryland Health Department reports a total of 69,632 positive COVID-19 cases over the span the pandemic.

The state’s positivity rate is at 4,70%, which is down from 4.87% Saturday.

There are 409 hospitalized Sunday, down one patient from Saturday. But ICU cases went up by one patient as well to 144.

The state also reported a total of at least 3,118 people died from the virus.

Of the 713,526 tests administered across the state, 510,330 were negative. Also of the 11,034 ever hospitalized, 5,025 have been released from isolation.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 208 (17)
Anne Arundel 5,239 (201) 8*
Baltimore City 7,857 (334) 10*
Baltimore County 8,234 (459) 21*
Calvert 419 (26) 1*
Caroline 322 (3)
Carroll 1,156 (112) 2*
Cecil 490 (28) 1*
Charles 1,430 (85) 2*
Dorchester 192 (5)
Frederick 2,546 (113) 7*
Garrett 13
Harford 1,176 (60) 3*
Howard 2,637 (85) 6*
Kent 200 (22) 1*
Montgomery 15,082 (710) 38*
Prince George’s 18,940 (665) 23*
Queen Anne’s 240 (19) 1*
St. Mary’s 652 (51)
Somerset 87 (3)
Talbot 147 (4)
Washington 695 (29)
Wicomico 1,087 (41)
Worcester 292 (16) 1*
Data not available (23)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 2,113
10-19 3,637 (1)
20-29 10,349 (17) 1*
30-39 12,969 (42) 5*
40-49 12,240 (98) 3*
50-59 10,864 (242) 13*
60-69 7,745 (504) 12*
70-79 4,893 (758) 18*
80+ 4,531 (1,428) 73*
Data not available (21)
Female 35,925 (1,525) 65*
Male 33,416 (1,586) 60*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 19,874 (1,258) 46*
Asian (NH) 1,333 (121) 6*
White (NH) 13,709 (1,324) 65*
Hispanic 18,524 (346) 8*
Other (NH) 3,392 (35)
Data not available 12,509 (27)

 

