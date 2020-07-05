Comments
PASADENA, MD. (WJZ) — Several units are on the scene of a building collapse in Pasadena.
Crews are responding to Dunn Road.
We are getting more information on this #BREAKING story we brought you during the newscast at 6:30…
A building has collapsed in #Pasadena – @AACoFD is on scene for a ‘rescue’ call . Stay tuned for updates @wjz pic.twitter.com/2rAcQvZvFQ
— Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) July 5, 2020
WJZ has confirmed firefighters got a rescue call a little after 5 p.m.
Credit: Anne Arundel County Fire
A WJZ crew is on the way to the scene and we will update as more information comes.