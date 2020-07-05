CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Flat; Total Cases Top 69.6k
PASADENA, MD. (WJZ) — Several units are on the scene of a building collapse in Pasadena.

Crews are responding to Dunn Road.

WJZ has confirmed firefighters got a rescue call a little after 5 p.m.

 
Credit: Anne Arundel County Fire

A WJZ crew is on the way to the scene and we will update as more information comes.

