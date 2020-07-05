Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Faith leaders held a peaceful protest to highlight the recent deaths of Black people in America.
The group marched about a mile, from the Baltimore Convention Center to the War Memorial.
Organizers then held a rally with speeches, prayer and gospel music.
“It’s important to us that we not only serve the Lord, but we serve our community, and we also civically engage to make Baltimore a better place for everybody,” said Rashad Singletary, with Baltimore Faith Guild.
Singletary said that its their job to use their platform to stand up for those without a voice.