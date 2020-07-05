CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Flat; Total Cases Top 69.6k
SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — A man is facing criminal charges for riding one of the wild horses at a national park where the Maryland herd of feral animals is protected.

National Park Service spokeswoman Kelly Taylor told news outlets that charges were filed against the man, but she didn’t release his name or specify the charges.

The Salisbury Daily Times reported Sunday that a video of the man riding a horse on Assateague Island circulated on social media.

