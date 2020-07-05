GAMBRILLS, MD. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a crash in Gambrills involving two vehicles early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to Davidsonville Road and Gerstanhal Road for a multi-vehicle crash at around 5:07 a.m.
A Hyundai Elantra was driving down Davidsonville Road near the intersection of Gerstanhal Road as a Hyundai Santa Fe South was driving the opposite direction.
Police said the Elantra crossed into the other lane and struck the Santa Fe head-on.
The driver of both vehicles were trapped and had to be extricated by the fire department, police said.
Both drivers were taken to Prince UMD Prince George’s Hospital Center in Cheverly. The driver of the Elantra has life-threatening injuries and the Santa Fe driver suffered minor injuries.
Police said the crash is likely alcohol-related involving the Elantra driver. The Traffic Safety Section is handling the investigation. The case will be reviewed by the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s office.