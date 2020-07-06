Comments
ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — A child suffered serious injuries in a boating accident near Essex Monday afternoon, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.
The crash happened near the 2400 block of Beach Avenue.
BOATING ACCIDENT #bcofd crews have transported a child injured after a boating accident in the 2400 blk of Beach Ave #Essex | The child sustained serious injuries and has been transported in stable condition. DT1626 ^TF
The fire department said the child was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.
Further details were not immediately available.
