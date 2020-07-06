CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Flat; Total Cases Near 70K
ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — A child suffered serious injuries in a boating accident near Essex Monday afternoon, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.

The crash happened near the 2400 block of Beach Avenue.

The fire department said the child was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Further details were not immediately available.

This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.

