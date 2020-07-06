CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Flat; Total Cases Near 70K
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:coronavirus cases, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Coronavirus hospitalizations in Maryland continue to flatten as the state now reports nearly 70,000 cases as of Monday morning.

The Maryland Health Department reports a total of 69,904 confirmed cases over the span of the pandemic.

The state’s positivity rate is at 4.51 percent, down from 4.70 percent on Sunday.

There are 403 people hospitalized for the virus as of Monday, down six patients since Sunday. ICU patients went down by two cases to 142, and there are 261 people in acute care.

Throughout the pandemic, 11,096 people have ever been hospitalized and 5,029 have been released from isolation.

The state also reports a total of at least 3,121 people have died from the virus, an increase of just three new deaths in the last 24 hours- at the lowest level since March 31, according to Gov. Larry Hogan’s communications director Mike Ricci.

Of the 724,463 tests conducted in Maryland, 517,457 have tested negative.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 210 (18)
Anne Arundel 5,290 (201) 8*
Baltimore City 7,960 (339) 10*
Baltimore County 8,335 (461) 21*
Calvert 422 (26) 1*
Caroline 322 (3)
Carroll 1,164 (112) 2*
Cecil 498 (28) 1*
Charles 1,441 (85) 2*
Dorchester 201 (5)
Frederick 2,554 (113) 7*
Garrett 15
Harford 1,189 (60) 3*
Howard 2,666 (85) 6*
Kent 203 (22) 1*
Montgomery 15,163 (715) 38*
Prince George’s 19,040 (667) 23*
Queen Anne’s 248 (19) 1*
St. Mary’s 659 (51)
Somerset 88 (3)
Talbot 152 (4)
Washington 696 (29)
Wicomico 1,091 (41)
Worcester 297 (16) 1*
Data not available (18)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 2,141
10-19 3,700 (1)
20-29 10,487 (17) 1*
30-39 13,069 (42) 5*
40-49 12,332 (98) 3*
50-59 10,926 (242) 13*
60-69 7,786 (509) 12*
70-79 4,913 (763) 18*
80+ 4,550 (1,433) 73*
Data not available (16)
Female 36,227 (1,533) 65*
Male 33,677 (1,588) 60*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 20,043 (1,263) 46*
Asian (NH) 1,337 (122) 6*
White (NH) 13,850 (1,329) 65*
Hispanic 18,609 (350) 8*
Other (NH) 3,407 (35)
Data not available 12,658 (22)

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply