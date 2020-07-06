ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Coronavirus hospitalizations in Maryland continue to flatten as the state now reports nearly 70,000 cases as of Monday morning.
The Maryland Health Department reports a total of 69,904 confirmed cases over the span of the pandemic.
The state’s positivity rate is at 4.51 percent, down from 4.70 percent on Sunday.
There are 403 people hospitalized for the virus as of Monday, down six patients since Sunday. ICU patients went down by two cases to 142, and there are 261 people in acute care.
Throughout the pandemic, 11,096 people have ever been hospitalized and 5,029 have been released from isolation.
The state also reports a total of at least 3,121 people have died from the virus, an increase of just three new deaths in the last 24 hours- at the lowest level since March 31, according to Gov. Larry Hogan’s communications director Mike Ricci.
Today's #COVID update for Maryland.
-3.36% of tests positive. (A new low)
-Hospitalizations fall to 403.
-We are reporting 3 deaths. (Lowest since 3/31)#MasksOnMaryland https://t.co/iSYWeVVMIN
— Mike Ricci (@riccimike) July 6, 2020
Of the 724,463 tests conducted in Maryland, 517,457 have tested negative.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|210
|(18)
|Anne Arundel
|5,290
|(201)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|7,960
|(339)
|10*
|Baltimore County
|8,335
|(461)
|21*
|Calvert
|422
|(26)
|1*
|Caroline
|322
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,164
|(112)
|2*
|Cecil
|498
|(28)
|1*
|Charles
|1,441
|(85)
|2*
|Dorchester
|201
|(5)
|Frederick
|2,554
|(113)
|7*
|Garrett
|15
|Harford
|1,189
|(60)
|3*
|Howard
|2,666
|(85)
|6*
|Kent
|203
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|15,163
|(715)
|38*
|Prince George’s
|19,040
|(667)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|248
|(19)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|659
|(51)
|Somerset
|88
|(3)
|Talbot
|152
|(4)
|Washington
|696
|(29)
|Wicomico
|1,091
|(41)
|Worcester
|297
|(16)
|1*
|Data not available
|(18)
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|2,141
|10-19
|3,700
|(1)
|20-29
|10,487
|(17)
|1*
|30-39
|13,069
|(42)
|5*
|40-49
|12,332
|(98)
|3*
|50-59
|10,926
|(242)
|13*
|60-69
|7,786
|(509)
|12*
|70-79
|4,913
|(763)
|18*
|80+
|4,550
|(1,433)
|73*
|Data not available
|(16)
|Female
|36,227
|(1,533)
|65*
|Male
|33,677
|(1,588)
|60*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|20,043
|(1,263)
|46*
|Asian (NH)
|1,337
|(122)
|6*
|White (NH)
|13,850
|(1,329)
|65*
|Hispanic
|18,609
|(350)
|8*
|Other (NH)
|3,407
|(35)
|Data not available
|12,658
|(22)
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.