REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — There’s a new source providing the greater Baltimore area with food.

Liberty Delight Farm sits on a little under 100 acres on Oakland Road in Reisterstown. It is ready for business and showing WJZ what Maryland soil has to offer.

Fifth-generation owner Shane Hughes announced they are opening a new meat market Monday.

Originally passed down from King George in the 1700s, just the trees alone are historical landmarks.

Lieutenant Governor Boyd Rutherford, along with dozens of patrons, came to make it official Monday. Hughes said this is what he has wanted to do for years.

“I left the corporate world and decided I wanted to play with cows and work for it myself and be outside,” Hughes said. “I started farming, started with 20 cows and grew into an operation 12 years later.”

They have smoked ham roast to beef with the fat on — everything you need — stored in large freezers.

Pigs! Rabbits! WJZ’s Max McGee even hopped on the John Deere tractor to take a look at the steer – each one with a tag or marking for organization.

“Now we have about 150 cows, bulls,” Hughes said. “We can do all our own breeding here.”

He said it’s humbling to know his farm could feed so many people across Maryland during a time when people need it the most. The goal is to maintain the 150 delivery mark across a three- to four-day period.

“It’s important for me to know that people trust eating our product and when they come to me and say hey that was the best steak or the best packed bacon, whatever it was, and they’re back to buy more, it makes you smile,” Hughes added.

The farm previous sold its meat on its website for home delivery. Instead, now people can buy their meat in person.

They also offer a farm share — a mixed box of seasonal produce — and pet goodies.

Here are their hours: