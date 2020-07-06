BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police now have a warrant out for a suspect in the quadruple shooting that happened over Fourth of July weekend.
Southwest District patrol officers responded to a home at around 1107 p.m. Friday night in the 700 block of S. Woodington Road where four women had been shot.
The women, ages 36, 36, 25 and 47, were all taken to area hospitals where they were treated.
Detectives interviewed the victims and potential witnesses and quickly identified the shooter, police said.
Police now have an arrest warrant out for 38-year-old Dontae Buckler, of the address above.
Anyone who has seen and or knows of Dontae Buckler’s whereabouts is asked to call Warrant Apprehension Detectives at (410) 637-8970, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or dial 911.