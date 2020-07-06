ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — The U.S. Army will be holding a number of training events this week at Aberdeen Proving Ground and noise may be heard outside the center.
The U.S. Army Aberdeen Test Center will host the events July 6 through July 11.
“These operations are not hazardous to residents in our surrounding communities and are an integral part of military training, ensuring continued readiness of Servicemembers,” military officials said.
The training may include military weapons and watercraft visible at night and the surrounding communities may hear a weapon firing and see flashes or light visible.
“Organizations on APG take every measure to mitigate instances when training or testing becomes problematic to residents off the installation,” officials said. “To ensure we minimize the impact to our neighbors, we monitor the weather and the noise readings continuously throughout each day.”
APG officials said they take noise complaints seriously and want to provide as much transparency as possible to the surrounding communities without compromising the security of the missions.
If, at any time, anyone in the surrounding communities is concerned about testing at Aberdeen Proving Ground, they are encouraged to contact the installation at 443-655-5108.