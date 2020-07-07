CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Flat; Total Cases Top 70K
Filed Under:Aisquith Street, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Kennard Moss, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 27-year-old man was arrested Monday night in a shooting in east Baltimore that left a 35-year-old woman injured, city police said Tuesday.

Detectives arrested Kennard Antonio Moss in Columbia on multiple charges, including attempted first-degree and second-degree murder.

Kennard Antonio Moss. Credit: Baltimore Police

The shooting happened just before 8:45 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Aisquith Street. Police said officers arrived at the scene to find the 35-year-old woman with a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Comments

Leave a Reply