BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 27-year-old man was arrested Monday night in a shooting in east Baltimore that left a 35-year-old woman injured, city police said Tuesday.
Detectives arrested Kennard Antonio Moss in Columbia on multiple charges, including attempted first-degree and second-degree murder.
The shooting happened just before 8:45 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Aisquith Street. Police said officers arrived at the scene to find the 35-year-old woman with a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.