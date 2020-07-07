CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Flat; Total Cases Top 70K
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is set to release his new memoir at the end of the month titled, “Still Standing: Surviving Cancer, Riots, a Global Pandemic, and the Toxic Politics that Divide America.”

In a New York Times interview, Hogan he also discusses his plans to possibly make a bid for the White House in 2024.

The Republican governor, who leads the National Governors Association, previously toyed with the idea of running against President Donald Trump in the 2020 primary. He’s expected to go on a book tour once the book is released.

In the book, Hogan discusses surviving cancer, a global pandemic and the Baltimore riots following the 2015 death of Freddie Gray in police custody.

“After this November election is over, regardless of who wins, there are a large majority of Americans who are completely convinced our political system is fundamentally broken, and they’re going to be looking for something different,” Hogan told the New York Times.

Read the full interview here. 

