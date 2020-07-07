OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Ocean City Police are trying to find the victim and suspects involved in an assault on the boardwalk on July 4.

The assault, which was captured on video, was in the area of 4th Street around 11 p.m.

The assault was not reported to the police.

The video can be seen here and contains derogatory language. In the video, you see a man yelling at another man seated on a bench. After arguing for several minutes, the man gets up and is struck by the other man and falls to the ground.

You then see him get back up and walk away.

Several violent incidents have been reported in the Maryland beach town since it reopened for the summer season.

Many people in the video, including passerbys, were not wearing masks.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or who can provide any information as to the identities of the victim or suspects, is asked to contact the Ocean City Police at crimetips@oceancitymd.gov or 410-723-6604.

Anonymous tips can be sent to crimetimes@oceancitymd.gov or by calling 410-520-5136.