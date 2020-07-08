Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools announced Wednesday it will host the first of its weekly Reopening Town Halls as part of its initiative that seeks input on the plan to reopen in the fall.
Officials said feedback from outreach efforts will help inform the plan that will be presented to the Board of School Commissioners during its July 28 meeting.
Town halls can be viewed live on the district Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages every Thursday at 1 p.m.
For more information on the Closing the Distance: Preparing for the Reopening of City Schools initiative, visit Baltimore City Schools website.