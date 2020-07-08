CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Below 400 For First Time Since March
By Mark Viviano
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There was a baseball game held at Camden Yards on Wednesday night, but it looked a lot different than what you would expect in July due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is an unusual season ahead, so that requires some unusual preparation.

The O’s played their first intrasquad game of the “summer camp training” session.

To this point, the team has been using Oriole Park for its workouts during the restart of preparations that were cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic back in mid-March.

The O’s practiced their skills and social distancing with the intrasquad game.

“I think they’re getting tired of going through the daily workout,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “And ready to play some meaningless games, but at least face pitching, and pitchers face hitters in a game environment.”

“Obviously it’s against our teammates, but we’re trying to get each other better,” Orioles outfielder DJ Stewart said. “We’re all going to treat it as a competitive atmosphere.”

In the game, infielder Richie Martin drove in the O’s intrasquad run with a grounder to third. It scored Rio Ruiz who had reached earlier on a double.

Renato Núñez also produced. He hit a home run in the game.

The O’s will begin their season on July 24, in Boston, against the Red Sox.

 

