Great Frederick Fair Canceled Due To Coronavirus
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Officials announced Wednesday that the Great Frederick Fair is canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The fair was scheduled to run September 18 through 26.

Officials said that the decision was, “not taken lightly and is extremely difficult to share but this is in the best interest of public health and safety.”

All ticket holders for events at the fair will be contacted within the next 30 days with options on carrying their tickets over, or directions on how to request a refund.

 

