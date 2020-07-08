BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The beloved cat of a popular Hampden establishment has gone missing, and the owners think he was stolen.

His name is Fattycakes, and he’s lived outside Gypsy’s Truckstaurant since he was born. The owners took care of him, got him neutered and his shots. He recently went missing, and now all they want is for him to be returned.

He’s a favorite amongst Gypsy’s Truckstaurant customers and employees. A fluffy feline, affectionately known as Fattycakes,

“He wasn’t just any outdoor cat, he is our mascot, he is the spirit of the Gypsy Truckstaurant,” Co-owner Ann Marie Langton, said.

And now he’s missing.

“He has a schedule, and when he didn’t show up, we were worried that maybe something happened,” said employee Kathleen McCullough.

It’s been nearly a week since he’s been seen lounging in his favorite spot.

“We believe that he was catnapped by a former employee,” Langton said.

“I do have it on video of her admitting that she did have him,” McCullough said.

The video has been turned over to police.

Now all the Gypsy’s Truckstaurant family can do is hope he’s returned safely.

“This is his home, this is where he’s comfortable,” said employee Chris Wilson.

They believe Fattycakes is in the Parkville area. If you happen to see him, reach out to Gypsy’s Truckstaurant.