LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating after they say they’ve received an increase in reports of indecent exposure in Laurel.
Police say community members have reported seeing unclothed individuals, and individuals exhibiting unusual behaviors along the 198 corridor adjacent to the Russett community.
Residents have also reported illegal drug distribution in the same area, according to police.
As a result of a continuing investigation, police obtained a search warrant and recovered just under 300 grams of suspected CDS and over $10,000.
Two suspects were arrested during the execution of the warrant. It is believed the increase in cases of indecent exposure and other unusual behavior is linked to an increased presence of PCP in the neighborhood, police said.
Police are asking anyone who sees individuals exhibiting unusual behavior to call 911 immediately.