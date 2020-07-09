'Camp Hippodrome' Goes Virtual Amid COVID-19 PandemicThe coronavirus pandemic has impacted many aspects of our lives, and for all the kids out there, that includes summer camps.

Finalists For Janet And Walter Sondheim Artscape Prize Chosen The finalists have been chosen for this year's prestigious Janet and Walter Sondheim Artscape Prize.

Howard County Summer Restaurant Weeks Will Look Different Due To CoronavirusDiners will see a number of changes to the Howard County Summer Restaurant Weeks this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This Baltimore Summer Music Camp Is Free For Families Economically Impacted By COVID-19The camp, which is open to Baltimore City families, runs through August 21 and provides an outlet to children who have been cooped up for the past several months.

Maryland Boy Scout Holds Flag Retiring Ceremony On July 4th Weekend As Part Of Eagle Scout ProjectA Maryland Boy Scout helped retire hundreds of American flags over the July 4th holiday weekend as part of a project he hopes will earn him scouting's highest rank.

July 4th Flyover: Here's When & Where You Can Watch ‘Salute To The Great Cities Of The American Revolution’ In BaltimoreAs America celebrates its 244th birthday this weekend, Baltimore residents will be able to see five waves of Air Force and Marine Corps jets flying over the city in honor of Independence Day.