BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after two separate deadly crashes in Baltimore County this week.

The first crash happened on Eastern Avenue late Monday night.

Officers were called just after 11 p.m. to Eastern Avenue near Harrison Avenue for a report of a crash.

A pedestrian, identified as Stephen Richard Green, 44, attempted to cross the westbound lanes of Eastern Avenue, not in a crosswalk, and walked southbound into the path of an oncoming car, according to police.

Green was taken to an area hospital where he later died, police said.

The driver, identified as Richard Burlingame Wilson, 71, has been charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and has been denied bail.

The second crash happened Wednesday.

Police were called to Manor Road around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Steven Eugene Bailey, 55, was struck when a car traveling in the opposite direction turned left onto Stansbury Mill Road in front of him, according to police.

Police said Bailey’s motorcycle struck the right rear corner of the car, causing it to leave the roadway and strike several large rocks on a resident’s lawn, leaving him with critical injuries.

Bailey later died after being taken to Shock Trauma.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team is continuing to investigate all of the factors involved in this fatal crash.