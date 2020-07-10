Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City’s Department of Transportation is asking for the public’s input in which streets should be made safer from traffic.
It’s all part of the Slow Street initiative. The program blocks off certain roads to allow for safe, socially distant walking or essential exercise.
Starting on Monday, you can submit a nomination online for a street to be closed except for local traffic.
There have been similar closures happen at Druid Hill Park, Lake Montebello and Patterson Park.