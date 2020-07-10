CLINTON, Md. (WJZ) — Five Prince George’s County police officers have been suspended after a police pursuit ended in a deadly crash in Clinton on Thursday, according to police.

A driver and passenger died in the crash.

The driver has been identified as Lynda Ann Jones, 62, of Capitol Heights, and the passenger has been identified as Richard Sylvester, 42, also of Capitol Heights.

Police said they were called around 4:45 p.m. to a gas station in the 7500 block of Old Branch Avenue for a “disorderly call.”

A gas station clerk called 911 about occupants of an SUV at the gas pumps who were acting in an unusual manner, according to police.

Police said the first patrol officer who arrived spoke briefly to the occupants before they drove off in their SUV.

After a 6.7 mile pursuit, the SUV crashed into at least two utility poles on Old Branch Avenue near Tarquin Avenue, according to police.

The five officers who were involved in the pursuit have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating the collision. The Internal Affairs Division is investigating the actions of the officers.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police immediately.