SYKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they said assaulted a family member before stealing their vehicle and then pointing a gun at another driver during a road rage incident.
Deputies responded to a home in the 5200 block of Stone Mill Court in Sykesville around 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived, they learned 38-year-old Kevin Michael Gardner had assaulted the family member and then taken their vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.
Officials did not say whether the family member was injured.
Just after 7:30 p.m., deputies got a call about a road rage incident in Eldersburg. The victim told police the driver pulled up alongside them and pulled out a handgun.
The victim was able to get the vehicle’s license plate number, which matched the one from the stolen vehicle, the sheriff’s office.
Police later recovered the stolen vehicle in Baltimore but Gardner is still wanted.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 410-386-5900 the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 1-888-399-8477 or email tipshotline@carrollcountymd.gov.