LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Police arrested a Prince George’s County man at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Thursday after Transportation Security Administration officers found him with a loaded handgun at a checkpoint.
The TSA said officials found the nine-millimeter handgun, which was loaded with 11 bullets, including one in the chamber, during an X-ray of the man’s carry-on luggage.
Maryland Transportation Authority Police confiscated the gun and questioned the Fort Washington man, who they later arrested on weapons charges.
Thursday’s incident marked the fifth gun caught at a BWI checkpoint so far this year. The number of guns found is down from 2019, during which 27 were confiscated.
Air travelers can bring a gun with them but it has to be properly packaged, unloaded packed in a hard-sided case and declared at the airline ticket counter, the TSA said.