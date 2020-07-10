ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A pedestrian died in a crash at the interchange between U.S. Highway 50 and Ritchie Highway Thursday afternoon, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.
The crash happened just after 4:20 p.m. on the ramp from southbound Ritchie Highway to eastbound U.S. 50. Police said a woman walked out of a wooded area and into the path of a 2019 Chevrolet Colorado pickup.
The 28-year-old Bowie man driving the truck then hit her, police said. She was taken to an area hospital where she later died.
The driver was not hurt.
The woman has not been identified; police said she is believed to be in her 30s.
Investigators believe the crash was caused by pedestrian error and that speed does not appear to be a factor.
The crash remains under investigation.