BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Saturday in the 4800 block of The Alameda.
Officers were called to the area just after 3:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.
Homicide detectives were summoned and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.