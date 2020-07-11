Comments
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The Washington Capitals announced Saturday the team will begin Phase 3 of the NHL’s Return to Play Plan.
The team said training camp will begin July 13. All practices will be closed to the public.
The Washington Capitals will begin Phase 3 of the NHL's Return to Play Plan and resume the 2019-20 season, presented by @CapitalOne, on Monday, July 13, with the start of training camp at @MedStarIceplex.
All practices will remain closed to the public.https://t.co/OsXB0qTwOQ
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) July 11, 2020
The NHL season was put on hold for months due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will return by heading straight into the playoffs with a 24-team format.