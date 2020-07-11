CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Up Slightly; Over 72.4K Cases Confirmed
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The Washington Capitals announced Saturday the team will begin Phase 3 of the NHL’s Return to Play Plan.

The team said training camp will begin July 13. All practices will be closed to the public.

The NHL season was put on hold for months due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will return by heading straight into the playoffs with a 24-team format.

 

