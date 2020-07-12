Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people were injured in separate shootings in Baltimore Sunday night, city police said.
The first shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. Officers found a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police believe the shooting happened in the Carey Street area.
The second shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. in the 800 block of McAleer Court. Officers found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds.
She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police did not provide information about either of the shooting victims’ conditions.
Anyone with information should call police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.