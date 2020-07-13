BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center will host a blood drive from July 29-31 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Johns Hopkins Asthma & Allergy Center.
The American Red Cross will test all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies as an additional health service to donors. This testing may provide insight as to whether donors may have possibly been exposed to the coronavirus. Results will be available within 7-10 days.
The blood drive will be held at 5501 Hopkins Bayview Circle, Baltimore, MD 21224.
All donors will get complimentary parking and a special gift.
“Donating blood is a safe process and people should not hesitate to give or receive blood. The American Red Cross is abiding by social distancing standards and is setting up their drives to have as much distance as possible between donors,” Hopkins said in a press release.
For more information or to schedule a life-saving donation, call 410-550-0289. To learn more about COVID-19 and the Red Cross’ blood donation safety protocols, visit www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/dlp/coronavirus–covid-19–and-blood-donation.html