CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Slightly Decline; Total Cases Top 73.5K
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Animal Rescue, Baltimore County, Local TV, Maryland Natural Resources Police, Raccoon, Talkers

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland Natural Resources Police officers helped a raccoon who was found with a metal can stuck on its head in Baltimore County.

Residents reported spotting the raccoon wandering around their neighborhood.

The officer located the tired raccoon and used gardening tools to free the animal.

Comments

Leave a Reply