BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland Natural Resources Police officers helped a raccoon who was found with a metal can stuck on its head in Baltimore County.
Residents reported spotting the raccoon wandering around their neighborhood.
The officer located the tired raccoon and used gardening tools to free the animal.
