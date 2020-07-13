CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Slightly Decline; Total Cases Top 73.5K
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Ellicott City, Good News: Something To Smile About, H. Jay Zwally, Local TV, PPE, Talkers

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A retired emergency room doctor in Ellicott City thinks he may have a way to better protect healthcare workers from the coronavirus.

Dr. H. Jay Zwally created the “Z-Box,” a plastic box that can be placed around a patient as soon as they arrive at the ER.

It has resealing arm ports for doctors and nurses while completely enclosing the intubation space.

Zwally said the device can also help solve the personal protective equipment shortage many hospitals are facing.

The first box was put into use in April at Doctor’s Community Medical Center in Lanham.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

