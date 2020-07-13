Comments
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A retired emergency room doctor in Ellicott City thinks he may have a way to better protect healthcare workers from the coronavirus.
Dr. H. Jay Zwally created the “Z-Box,” a plastic box that can be placed around a patient as soon as they arrive at the ER.
It has resealing arm ports for doctors and nurses while completely enclosing the intubation space.
Zwally said the device can also help solve the personal protective equipment shortage many hospitals are facing.
The first box was put into use in April at Doctor’s Community Medical Center in Lanham.
