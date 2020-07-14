TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — There’s more help coming for small businesses in Baltimore County.
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced Tuesday morning the Small Business COVID-19 Reimbursement Grant Program.
The program is a $3 million grant fund to reimburse service industry businesses for investments in critical improvements to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Baltimore County’s service industry is a critical link of our local economy and we must do whatever we can to be a strong partner in their recovery,” said County Executive Olszewski. “These establishments have had to quickly adapt to new ways of doing business and we’re proud to offer these new funds to help support their efforts to keep visitors and employees safe.”
Starting Wednesday, businesses can apply for grants up to $10,000. Plexiglass shields, carryout window installation, hand-washing stations, outdoor tents an more are all examples of what can be reimbursed.
To qualify for this grant program, establishments must:
- Be a for-profit enterprise,
- Be registered and in good standing with the State of Maryland, if required by law,
- Have been in operation as of January 1, 2020,
- Not be in default on any loans from Baltimore County or delinquent on County taxes, and
- Have between two and 25 full-time employees per Baltimore County establishment. Establishments may have more than 25 part-time employees.
hey executive Little O where are you getting all this money, to give away when you are telling your employees and the citizens you must cut the budget. you are staring to give the appearance that something fishy is going on in the county finances.