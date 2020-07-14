(WJZ)- Lamar Jackson won last year’s MVP award, following in the footsteps of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Now, following Mahomes’ Super Bowl victory and shiny new contract extension, Jackson wants to follow in his footsteps one more time.

“I gotta win me a Super Bowl. I gotta get to where he’s at,” said Jackson in an interview with ESPN on Monday when asked about Mahomes’ contract extension. “It’s a crazy number. No one has ever dreamed about that. Well, probably dreamed about it, but no one ever expected that. Especially half a billion dollars. That’s different. He deserves it, though.”

.@Lj_era8 knows what he has to do to get a contract like @PatrickMahomes 🏆💰 pic.twitter.com/nnXWXy4N2a — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 14, 2020

Jackson was quick to praise his AFC rival, saying that Mahomes deserves it. And it’s clear from his answer that he understands that kind of payday only comes with the highest success on the field in winning the Super Bowl.

The good news for Jackson is, he mostly hit the same milestones as Mahomes in his first full season as a starter. He won the MVP award, led his team to a 14-2 record (better than the Chiefs 12-4), and clinched a playoff spot. The Ravens didn’t get as far as the Chiefs in the postseason, bowing out in the divisional round whereas Mahomes’ rookie year the Chiefs made the AFC Championship Game.

Still, that kind of money and contract is out there. The question is whether Jackson can match Mahomes’ performance level in order to push to get it.