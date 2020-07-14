Comments
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland men’s basketball assistant coach Bino Ranson has been named a top-5 assistant men’s basketball coach in the Big Ten Conference by Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.
He was ranked the fifth overall assistant coach in the conference.
Ranson and the Terps have won 223 games during his 10-year tenure.
Maryland has made the NCAA Tournament four of the last five seasons, and most recently won the 2020 Big Ten Championship before its season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Ranson has also helped develop seven NBA Draft selections while at Maryland: Alex Len, Jordan Williams, Jake Layman, Diamond Stone, Kevin Huerter, Justin Jackson, Bruno Fernando.