CAMP SPRINGS, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Prince George’s County are investigating a deadly pedestrian-involved crash in Camp Springs on Saturday.
The victim has been identified as Howard Rich, 41, of Clinton. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police were called just before 11 p.m. to the 4700 block of Allentown Road for a report of a pedestrian collision.
The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was on Allentown Road when he was struck by a car in the northbound lanes. The victim was then struck by a second car a short time later. The driver of the second vehicle did not remain on the scene.
Police said it appears the victim was not in a crosswalk when he was struck.
Investigators do not have a description of the vehicle that struck the victim.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.