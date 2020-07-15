Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A portion of Charles Street will be closed to traffic on Friday, July 17 when a group plans to paint a new street mural.
The street will be closed between 21st and 23rd streets from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for roadway art painting.
The city’s Department of Transportation will post detour signs to alert motorists to the closures.
There will also be parking restrictions in the area as well.
Motorists traveling in this area should be on the watch for changing traffic patterns and are encouraged to use alternate routes.
